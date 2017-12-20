Last-minute deals for holiday shopping

Related Coverage Last-minute holiday gift ideas

(ABC News) — It’s now Christmas crunch time, but there are still deals to seek out.

Retailers are rolling out last-minute deals to nab your holiday dollar.

More than one third of shopping are doing the bulk of their gift-buying the week before Christmas, and these procrastinators are getting some major perks.

Experts say it’s a great time to buy bling.

And for clothing, some sellers are offering deep discounts, like 70% off at Macy’s.

Flash sales are popping up, with 50% off at Banana Republic.

So if you need another gift or two, go out and get it!