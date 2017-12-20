Last-minute holiday gift ideas

(WTNH) — If you’re scrambling to check off your holiday shopping list, Consumer Brand Expert Kate Sirignano is sharing some last minute gift ideas.

Kate says Francesca’s at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford has everything you need for the fashionista in your life. They have a wide selection of cold weather accessories, including beautiful scarves that you can pair with matching gloves. Certain accessories at Francesca’s are buy one get one half off.

For the man in your life, Kate suggests going to Dick’s Sporting Goods for items such as golf balls or basketballs. The Wilson Evolution basketball is a hot item this season.

For something sentimental, Kate says Things Remembered can customize and engrave any of their products. From beautiful bath robes to picture frames, anything can be monogrammed within one hour.

Ulta Beauty has their own brand of beauty sets filled with lotions and body sprays that are perfect for any woman. Kate says everything in the store is on sale as well.

