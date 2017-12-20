Malloy talks transportation issues at Middlesex Chamber December breakfast

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– The new year is right around the corner and Governor Dannel Malloy is busy laying out his priorities as he heads into his last year in office.

The governor spoke at the Middlesex Chamber Of Commerce‘s December breakfast in Cromwell on Wednesday morning.

Near the top of his list was transportation. He warned the state is facing a crisis in funding.

“I’m very concerned about transportation and inaction in the legislature on transportation. That’s got to be fixed. That’s as big of an issue as we have at the moment,” said Malloy.

The governor says the state would face major cutbacks, including reducing Department of Transportation staff, if this issue is not resolved.

Of course, that would have a big impact snow removal and other maintenance programs.