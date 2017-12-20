Man pleads guilty to neglecting father found dead in squalor

Related Coverage South Windsor man charged in elderly father’s death

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for neglecting his 94-year-old father, who was found dead last year in their squalid home.

The Hartford Courant reports that 60-year-old James Libby, of South Windsor, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 6 to seven years in prison. He pleaded guilty Tuesday under the Alford doctrine, which allows defendants to not admit guilt but concede there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

His father, Robert Libby, was found dead in November 2016 in a home strewn with trash, discarded diapers and thousands of empty beer cans. He had been dead several days and his body had begun to decompose. A coroner said starvation and dehydration contributed to his death.

James Libby said his father was abusive.

