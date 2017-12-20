Man pleads guilty to neglecting father found dead in squalor

By Published:
James Libby

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for neglecting his 94-year-old father, who was found dead last year in their squalid home.

The Hartford Courant reports that 60-year-old James Libby, of South Windsor, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 6 to seven years in prison. He pleaded guilty Tuesday under the Alford doctrine, which allows defendants to not admit guilt but concede there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Related: South Windsor man charged in elderly father’s death

His father, Robert Libby, was found dead in November 2016 in a home strewn with trash, discarded diapers and thousands of empty beer cans. He had been dead several days and his body had begun to decompose. A coroner said starvation and dehydration contributed to his death.

libby house conditions Man pleads guilty to neglecting father found dead in squalor
Conditions inside Libby’s house. (South Windsor Police)

James Libby said his father was abusive.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s