MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break is prompting the closure of Manchester High School on Thursday.

The Manchester School District announced the closure for Thursday, Dec. 21 on Wednesday night.

Related Content: Water main break cuts off water supply at New London apartment complex

It was not immediately clear if the water main break was on school property or not.

There has been no word yet on when the school will reopen.

Related Content: Water main break closes school in Bristol