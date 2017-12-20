Suspects on the run following armed robbery in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has obtained exclusive video of an armed robbery taking place in New Haven.

Store owners shared surveillance video with us of a robbery at Metro PCS on Dixwell Avenue.

During the robbery, the suspects pointed guns at the employees before taking off with cash and phones worth thousands of dollars.

No one has been arrested at this time.

The owners say they plan to boost security at the store.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact New Haven police.