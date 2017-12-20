Milford police investigate attempted abduction of teen

Related Coverage Police: Man tried to abduct young girl in Newington

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are investigating after an attempted abduction of a teen on Wednesday.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was on break behind Whole Foods at the Milford Market Place on Boston Post Road when she was approached by a larger, older model white van or SUV.

Officials say the operator of the vehicle is described as a 50-year-old white man with grey hair and a beard who allegedly grabbed the woman by the arm and attempted to get her into the vehicle.

Related Content: Police: Man tried to abduct young girl in Newington

The victim was able to escape his grasp and run into the store to notify police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department.