Neighbors divided over proposed pathway

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Helen Higgins lives in a beautiful colonial home in an idyllic Guilford neighborhood. She moved to the area 28 years ago because of the peaceful setting and New England charm.

“Nut Plains in just so historic,” she told News 8.

Her giant pines, handcrafted stonewalls and arguably entire front yard would be destroyed if the Nut Plains Pathway were to become a reality.

The proposal is a six-foot wide, two and a half mile pathway along the west side of Nut Plains Road, stretching from State Street near Adams Middle school to North Madison Road near Guilford Lakes Elementary.

Higgins said initially neighbors did not even know about the proposal. She said they had to dig for information.

“Some of us didn’t sleep well,” Higgins said. “We were thinking, ‘how can you make a plan to take over two miles of a historic road and put a sea of concrete in without even talking to the residents?'”

Higgins said neighbors took matters into their own hands.

“We made it transparent by putting up perfectly ugly signs that say ‘no Nut Plains Pathway,'” she continued.

A sea of signs can be found along the entire stretch of road.

First selectman, Matthew Hoey said it’s a divisive topic.

“These are issues that have the possibility of dividing the community,” Hoey told News 8.

The controversial proposal is so heated, Guilford Police say around Thanksgiving, someone stole 75 anti-pathway lawn signs from homeowners in the middle of the night. Police said they’re still searching for their suspect and combing through surveillance video from homes and businesses to find a suspect or car description.

Hoey said the selectmen are now in the process of creating a committee to take a comprehensive look at the proposal before making a recommendation on how to move forward. He said he understands the feelings of those on both sides and will ensure a transparent and holistic approach.

“Both sides have something significant to gain or potentially something to lose,” Hoey added.

Hoey said he hopes to have a committee in place by late January and findings from that committee around mid-2018.

Higgins said she’s pleased the town is taking a closer look.

“We worked hard and we were heard, but it was very upsetting,” Higgins said.