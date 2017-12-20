New estimate sees rising state budget deficit for Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s new state budget deficit keeps going up.

$222 million is the new estimate from the governor’s budget office.

The delay in implementing the cuts in the Medicare Savings Program is causing most of the change.

Cuts to more than 100,000 seniors and the disabled have been postponed until March 1.

Lawmakers will return to Hartford in early January to address both the Medicare Savings Program and the deficit.

