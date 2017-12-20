New London man accused of stabbing man who tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–Police have made an arrest in another stabbing in New London, adding to the list of recent violent crimes in the city.

30-year-old Charles Cantley of New London is accused of pulling a knife on a man trying to stop him from hitting his girlfriend. Police said Cantley tried getting rid of the knife before officers arrived. The incident happened in the area of Mill Street and Cole Street.

All three people involved in the incident were sent to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Cantley was arrested in New London back in July for attempting to rob a convenience store.