New London man accused of stabbing man who tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend

By Published: Updated:
Photo: New London Police Department

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–Police have made an arrest in another stabbing in New London, adding to the list of recent violent crimes in the city.

Related Content: New London reacts to recent violence

30-year-old Charles Cantley of New London is accused of pulling a knife on a man trying to stop him from hitting his girlfriend. Police said Cantley tried getting rid of the knife before officers arrived. The incident happened in the area of Mill Street and Cole Street.

All three people involved in the incident were sent to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Related Content: Police make arrest for Sunday stabbing in New London

Cantley was arrested in New London back in July for attempting to rob a convenience store.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s