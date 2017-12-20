New York City man wanted for home invasions arrested in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH)–A New York City man wanted in connection with three separate home invasion robberies was arrested in East Granby on Wednesday.

Police arrested 25-year-old Anthony Mack at his home around 11 a.m.

Mack is suspected of committing those robberies, which took place in October and November in New York City.

During one of the home invasions, Mack is suspected of forcing entry into a south Bronx residence where at knifepoint he robbed and threatened to stab the homeowner. Mack also has two felony warrants for criminal contempt out of New York.

U.S. Marshals from Connecticut were assisted by the New York City Police Department, Connecticut State Police and the East Granby Constable’s Office. Mack was turned over to the Connecticut State Police, where he will be charged as a fugitive of justice and will be held pending extradition to New York.