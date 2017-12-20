PD: Avon shoplifting suspect uses pepper spray to escape crime scene

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Avon are investigating a robbery that took place at a Victoria’s Secret store on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a black woman entered the store at 380 West Main Street around 1:00 p.m. and shoplifted took several items.

According to officials, the suspect was confronted by a store employee as she was leaving and sprayed the clerk with pepper spray.

The suspect then left the store with the unpaid items and fled in a grey or silver Nissan sedan being operated by a black man.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Avon police at 860-409-4200.