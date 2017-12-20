PD: Norwalk woman collected more than $10,000 in unemployment benefits while working in New York

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk woman is facing charges after officials say she collected unemployment benefits while working out of state.

According to police, 32-year-old Jennifer Pauling was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

Investigators say Pauling collected approximately $10,515 in unemployment benefits between December, 2012 and July, 2013 while working at an urgent care center in New Windsor, N.Y.

Pauling has been released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. She is facing charges of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Unemployment Compensation Fraud.

Pauling is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.