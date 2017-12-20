Police: Missing girl from Naugatuck may be out of state

Cassidy Leonetti (Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — There is new information regarding a missing teenage girl from Naugatuck.

Police say 17-year-old Cassidy Leonetti was last seen on Paddock Road in Meriden on Nov. 14.

Leonetti is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she stands around 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs.

Officials believe she may now be out of state, possibly in Pennsylvania.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leonetti, you are asked to call Naugatuck police.

