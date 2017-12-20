Preventing Deep Vein Thrombosis during holiday travel

(WTNH) — Traveling for the holidays means you’re spending a great deal of time sitting. Dr. Imran Ali with Bridgeport Hospital explains how all of this sitting could lead to something called Deep Vein Thrombosis.

What exactly is a DVT and why is it so important?

DVT stands for deep vein thrombosis or in other words a blood clot. It happens when your blood sits still and has the chance clot. DVTs according to the CDC affects 900,000 people yearly in the united states and it can deadly because these blood clots can then travel to the large pulmonary artery in your lungs. That is where it can block the lungs ability to exchange oxygen in to the blood

If you are traveling you are greater risk? does it matter if you are flying or driving?

When you are traveling this increases because basically you are sitting still with blood that often can pool in the lower extremities most often in the calves. You can see this when you travel, after a long flight sometimes if you take your shoes off when you get to your destination you shoes might not fit all the time. Flying often is worse than being on the road because there is low oxygen levels and the low humidity and the cabin pressure can already make the blood flow slow as the blood gets concentrated– think of it as getting thicker.

Who should we be really worried about when it comes to these blood clots?

We should be really worried about blood clots in the elderly, those who have been treated for cancer and also those who are pregnant because here the blood tends to clot more easily than the average person. Also if you are on oral contraceptives you can at a higher risk of blood clots too.

How can we prevent a blood clot?

The best way is to keep moving! If you are flying try to walk around more and if not try to do some exercises by moving your feet in a pumping action. Also stay hydrated because like we said the dehydration can concentrate your blood making it more “thick.” Most important of all if you notice after a long trip that you have new dull calf pain and or swelling of one leg go to your emergency room so that they can do an ultrasound. It could save your life.