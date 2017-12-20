Resident, 2 police officers injured in Bristol Christmas tree fire

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– A resident and two police officers were injured after a Christmas tree caught fire in a Bristol home on Tuesday night.

Police say at around 11:20 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to a Christmas tree fire at the home at 38 Colony Street.

Police say a resident was found to be trapped inside the home but officers were able to pull that person out to safety. The victim was seriously injured and taken by Life Star helicopter to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Two police officers also suffered smoke inhalation. One of the officers was treated and released from Bristol Hospital, while the other was treated at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation.