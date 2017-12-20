Search for Bristol armed robberies suspect

Related Coverage Bristol police searching for suspect who robbed Sam’s Food Store

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)–A suspect in a Bristol gas station armed robbery is on the run, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Police released surveillance video of a suspect who robbed the Valero Gas Station on Pine Street in Bristol on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect entered the gas station, displayed a handgun and left with an undetermined amount of money.

He then took off in a blue SUV. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police believe the suspect may be connected to two other armed robberies that occurred on Tuesday, one at the Sam’s Food Store on West Washington Street, and the other at the Citgo gas station on East Main Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.