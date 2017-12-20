Second implosion knocks down what was left of Georgia Dome

The Georgia Dome is destroyed in a scheduled implosion Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. The Dome was the home of the Atlanta Falcons, hosted two Super Bowls and the 1996 Summer Olympic Games among other sporting events. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WTNH)–A second implosion knocked down the rest of the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Wednesday morning. Engineers blasted the dome last month, but when the dust cleared, two large walls still stood.

So, the second demolition was scheduled. Officials said they did it early Wednesday morning because if they had waited to do it during the day, all of the dust would have caused traffic problems.

The Georgia Dome has been the site of high school football state championships, Peach Bowls, SEC championship games, two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympic basketball, three Final Four NCAA basketball tournaments, concerts, pro wrestling and other events.

Crews will now start a major clean-up job.

