Staff members placed on leave following abuse allegations at psychiatric hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four staff members at the Whiting Forensic Institute Division of the Connecticut Valley Hospital have been placed on administrative leave by the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) following allegations of patient abuse.

In October, 10 staff members were arrested after an investigation into the alleged abuse of a patient at the institution.

Officials say while monitoring camera feeds, a possible abuse incident was identified, prompting the investigation.

DMHAS says the staff will remain on administrative leave until, “a comprehensive human resource investigation is completed and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

 

