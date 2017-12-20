Stretch Your Dollar: Tips to save you time and money traveling

(WTNH)– If you’re dusting off the suitcase to do some traveling in the near future, planning is the key. AAA expects more than 107 million Americans will travel this holiday season.

We are stretching your dollar with tips that can save you both time and money.

Traveling for the holidays? Brace for crowds at the airport and traffic on the streets.

AAA expects more than 107 million Americans to travel between December 23rd and January 1st. That’s the highest amount on record for this time of year.You can thank a stronger economy for the increase in travelers.

The majority of people, more than 97 million, will drive to their destination. Nearly 6 and a half million people will fly. And nearly 6 million will take trains, buses and cruise ships.

No matter if you drive, fly or ride for the holidays, leave early and budget more time. Especially if you have to go through security.

Prepare for the TSA. If you’re not a frequent flier, go to the TSA website to learn what you can and can’t take on the plane.

Use your smartphone to download your airline’s app. That way you can get your boarding pass on your phone and skip the ticket counter. App’s will also update you on any delays and let you know when baggage arrives.

Simple tips to try and minimize stress while you travel.