Stretch Your Dollar: Tips to save you time and money traveling

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

(WTNH)– If you’re dusting off the suitcase to do some traveling in the near future, planning is the key. AAA expects more than 107 million Americans will travel this holiday season.

We are stretching your dollar with tips that can save you both time and money.

Traveling for the holidays? Brace for crowds at the airport and traffic on the streets.

AAA expects more than 107 million Americans to travel between December 23rd and January 1st. That’s the highest amount on record for this time of year.You can thank a stronger economy for the increase in travelers.

The majority of people, more than 97 million, will drive to their destination. Nearly 6 and a half million people will fly. And nearly 6 million will take trains, buses and cruise ships.

No matter if you drive, fly or ride for the holidays, leave early and budget more time. Especially if you have to go through security.

Prepare for the TSA. If you’re not a frequent flier, go to the TSA website to learn what you can and can’t take on the plane.

Use your smartphone to download your airline’s app. That way you can get your boarding pass on your phone and skip the ticket counter. App’s will also update you on any delays and let you know when baggage arrives.

Simple tips to try and minimize stress while you travel.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s