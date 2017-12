Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor trailer in East Granby is causing delays on Wednesday night.

Officials say the crash has closed Route 20 Westbound at East Granby Road.

A tractor trailer and one other vehicle were involved in the collision. It is not known if there are any injuries.

Related Content: Click here for the live traffic map

Authorities did not say when they expect the road to reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.