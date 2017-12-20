Wallingford police arrest four accused drug dealers

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A big drug sweep in Wallingford allowed police officers to arrest four accused drug dealers.

62-year-old Michael Luongo of Wallingford is accused of selling prescription oxycodone painkillers.

Tammy Kaloski, 41, of Meriden, is facing similar charges after police said she was selling opioid-based pills out of her home.

Alexander Hentz, 24, of Wallingford, is accused of selling Xanax and heroin. Omar Jones, 32, of Meriden, is accused of selling oxycodone pills and the hallucinogen “Molly.”

Each was given a Dec. 29 court date.