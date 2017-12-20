Water main break closes school in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– A water main break has closed a school in Bristol on Wednesday.

St. Paul Catholic High School will be closed due to an outside water main break on campus. The Bristol Water Department says they are working on fixing the issue at 268 Divinity Street.

Customers in the area, including the school, will be affected and may experience lower than normal pressure, discolored water or no water at all.

School officials say that as for students, out of town buses left at 8:15 a.m. and Bristol buses left at 9 a.m. Student drivers were dismissed at 8 a.m., and parents picking up their children, can get them in the back of the building anytime.

It’s uncertain how long repairs will take and water service will need to be shut off throughout the day.

The water department says that once service has been restored, customers may experience discolored water. They are advised to run the cold water until the water runs clear and refrain from doing laundry until the water returns clear again.