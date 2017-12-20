Water main break cuts off water supply at New London apartment complex

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break on Hempstead Street in New London cut off the water supply to the Williams Park Apartments.

The complex is a senior housing complex.

The tenents who do not have water are being helped out by the Red Cross.

Related Content: Water main break closes school in Bristol

Crews are currently making repairs.

“The main is not on the street, so anything that’s off the street belongs to the housing authority so the housing authority had to call in the plumber to do this,” explained New London Fire Chief Henry Kydd. “…It’s a 10-inch pipe coming into the building and it carries a lot of water.”

Repairs are expected to be finished by early Thursday morning.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s