Water main break cuts off water supply at New London apartment complex

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break on Hempstead Street in New London cut off the water supply to the Williams Park Apartments.

The complex is a senior housing complex.

The tenents who do not have water are being helped out by the Red Cross.

Crews are currently making repairs.

“The main is not on the street, so anything that’s off the street belongs to the housing authority so the housing authority had to call in the plumber to do this,” explained New London Fire Chief Henry Kydd. “…It’s a 10-inch pipe coming into the building and it carries a lot of water.”

Repairs are expected to be finished by early Thursday morning.