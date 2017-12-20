Waterbury police make arrest in fatal hit and run incident

Related Coverage Elderly woman victim of hit-and-run in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly man has been arrested for a fatal hit and run incident that left one woman dead.

According to police, 80-year-old Milton Gooch has been arrested following an investigation into the death of 75-year-old Geraldine Lapio.

Police say on Dec. 12, Gooch was operating his vehicle on Cooke Street where he struck Lapio.

Related Content: Elderly woman victim of hit-and-run in Waterbury

Lapio later died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

Gooch was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension and Felony Evading Responsibility.