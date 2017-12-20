Waterbury viral act of kindness lady strikes again with Christmas cheer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Christina Calvo of Waterbury is getting praise from around the world after a Facebook video went viral. It shows her giving a coat to a homeless man so he could stay warm. It’s been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

Now, she strikes again with kindness.

After seeing her video, the folks at Burlington Coat Factory (where she bought the coat for the homeless man) told her the company would also donate 500 coats to any charity she chooses. She chose four Waterbury charities. and on Wednesday, she surprised one of them with the good news.

“Yours is one that I chose,” Christina said. “Out of 500 coats, I’m splitting them four ways and Acts4Ministry is getting 125 coats.”

“What a Christmas blessing,” said Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, the Executive Director of Acts4Ministry.

Each year, Acts4Ministry distributes free winter clothing to the poor. This winter, they’re also giving out free winter clothing to people from Puerto Rico who came to Waterbury to escape the destruction and aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Christina is also giving 125 coats to The Knights of Columbus, a Waterbury soup kitchen, and The Spanish Coalition — they’re also caring for families from Puerto Rico.

Thanks to Christina, many people who came to Waterbury with nothing but the clothes on their backs will now be able to get through winter with a warm coat.

“Not only did she see a problem in our community, but she became a solution,” said Carabetta. “Thank you, Christina…What Christina did was incredible.”

 

