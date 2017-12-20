Xavier QB Will Levis makes it official, signs with Penn State

(WTNH)–Xavier of Middletown quarterback Will Levis made it official on Wednesday–he signed his national letter of intent to play at Penn State.

The 6-foot-4 pro-style quarterback threw for nearly 2,800 yards and amassed 33 total touchdowns this season. Levis says it was his dream to play big-time college football, and there were a lot of twists and turns in the recruiting process. In the end though, there was no doubt.

“I knew Penn State was the place I wanted to be, and there was no looking back from there,” Levis said. “I didn’t care who offered me after that, I didn’t care who contacted me after that, that’s where I was going.”

“It’s kind of sad that that’s not how it goes with a lot of recruits these days, but I wanted to do it the ethical way with my family,” Levis said.

Levis committed to play for the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin this past summer.