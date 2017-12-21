8 Minute Meals: seven fishes holiday dish

(WTNH) — Celebrity Chef Eddie G cooks up a seven fishes dish for the holidays.

Ingredients:

Clams

Mussels

Shrimp cleaned and devained

Scallops

Lobster

Squid

Cubed Sea Bass

4 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 oz butter

1 Garlic Clove

2 Lemon

1/2 Cup White Wine

Parsley Garnish

Pasta

Parmesan Cheese Grated

Directions:

In a saute pan on medium heat add oil and butter until melted, then add garlic clams and mussels first. Add remaining seafood and cook until shellfish open and seafood cooks thru. Continue on medium heat and add white wine and lemon juice. Add cooked pasta to saute mixture and mix until hot. Garnish with parsley and grated cheese.

