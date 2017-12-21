82-year-old charged with assault in parking lot accident

Related Coverage Waterbury police make arrest in fatal hit and run incident

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — An 82-year-old Stamford woman has been charged with assault after an October accident in a parking lot that left one person injured and 12 cars damaged.

Police say Mercedes Garcia surrendered Thursday after being informed there was a warrant for her arrest.

Police say Garcia backed into one parked car in the lot outside her home on Strawberry Hill Avenue, then pulled forward, striking others, one of which was thrown into a pedestrian.

Related Content: Waterbury police make arrest in fatal hit and run incident

Police say that person suffered life-threatening injuries and is still undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Garcia is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 3 on a second-degree assault charge.

Garcia did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.