‘Access Health CT’ sign up for 2018 ends at midnight on Friday

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–The people who run Connecticut’s Obamacare health insurance exchange want you to know that you have to sign up by midnight Friday (12/22) for health coverage in 2018.

With the passage of the new federal tax plan, President Donald Trump said: “We have essentially repealed Obamacare.” But the requirement to have health insurance will remain on the books next year.

Bakul Shah of Rocky Hill is enrolling his wife and two kids at the New Britain enrollment center, one of the ten “Access Health CT” enrollment centers around the state and says he’s worried about the system unraveling now that the new federal tax law will end the mandate that everyone have insurance. “I’m definitely concerned because the ‘Access Health’ does help people to pick the right insurance at the right price,” said Shah.

And the operators of the state exchange want people to know that despite what you may have heard from Washington, Obamacare is still working here but you must sign up by Friday at midnight. Jim Wadleigh of ‘Access Health CT’ says this has been the most challenging open enrollment since the Affordable Care Act started, “There’s been all the noise and rumors and confusion coming out of Washington D.C. Is the ‘Affordable Care Act’ repealed? Is it not? Lots of different things that are coming out.”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman (D-Connecticut) added, “It’s critical that people understand that the law is unchanged to 2018. You still need to purchase health insurance.”

As of today 106,000 have signed up. 110,000 signed up last year. To help with the final day rush, starting at 5 PM on Friday if you can’t get through on the phone you can leave a voicemail and they’ll call you back next week. You can also leave an e-mail.

You can get more info at AccessHealthCT.com, or by calling 855-905-4325.