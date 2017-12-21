Bristol police investigate prescription robbery

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Bristol are seeking a suspect believed to be involved in a robbery on Thursday evening.

According to police, just before 6 p.m., a robbery occurred at Beacon’s Prescription at 25 Collins Road.

Officials say a man entered the store carrying a green and black backpack and demanded bottles of hydrocodone before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say the suspect left in a dark-colored SUV on Mix Street. He is described as a white man with blue eyes who stands approximately six feet tall and has a medium build. During the robbery, he wore a black ski mask, a black and blue ski jacket and possibly blue jeans.

The total value of the items taken is estimated to be $194.25.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Bristol police.