Chipotle stock down after reports of sick workers

This Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, photo shows a sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(WTNH)–Chipotle stock is tumbling after reports of sick workers and customers at one of its restaurants in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The stock fell nearly five percent on Wednesday, then fell another two percent early Thursday. The sick workers are staying home, but the restaurant is still open.

You may recall that an E. Coli outbreak affected numerous restaurants in several states in 2015.

The incident at the LA restaurant is the latest setback for Chipotle as it tries to recover from its myriad problems during the past few years.

The stock is down 20% this year, even as many other restaurant stocks have soared thanks to solid sales and a flurry of mergers in the sector.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the outbreak over in February 2016 and sales have started to rebound a bit, but many consumers and investors are still wary of Chipotle.

Chipotle has also had to deal with other health issues at some of its restaurants lately, including a norovirus outbreak in Virginia and rodent sightings at a Dallas location.

A massive data breach that allowed hackers to access credit card information at nearly all of Chipotle’s restaurants earlier this year hasn’t helped.

