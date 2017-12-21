Connecticut jobless rate worsens slightly, job growth lags

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report shows Connecticut lost 3,500 jobs in November, slowing job growth in the state.

Thursday’s monthly Department of Labor employment report shows Connecticut’s unemployment rate is now 4.6 percent, up from 4.5 percent in October.

Andy Condon, director of the agency’s Office of Research, acknowledges job growth in 2017 “has slowed significantly since peaking in the second quarter.” Over the past 12 months, Connecticut has grown 5,000 jobs.

Related Content: Applications for US jobless aid rise to still-low 245,000

Connecticut Business and Industry Association economist Pete Gioia says this report signals a “full-blown crisis in jobs,” noting Connecticut’s unemployment rate is the highest in the region.

Connecticut has now recovered 69.9 percent or 83,000 of the 119,100 jobs lost in the Great Recession. That’s compared to July, when the state had recovered 84 percent of those lost jobs.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s