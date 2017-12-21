Connecticut State Troopers return from Puerto Rico

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a well-deserved welcome home for Connecticut State Troopers on Thursday.

11 officers with Connecticut State Police returned home after spending nearly three weeks in Puerto Rico.

Units were dispatched last month to the island to help with hurricane relief efforts.

A total of 13 state troopers from the Nutmeg State were sent to Puerto Rico, and all of them are now home just in time for the holidays.

