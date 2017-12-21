Danbury man pleads guilty to distributing heroin involved in overdose death

Related Coverage Danbury man faces federal charges for selling prescription pills that killed local woman

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man awaits sentencing after he pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of distribution of heroin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 9, Danbury police responded to a residence on a report of a woman’s untimely death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the victim’s cause of death to be a result of a methadone and benzodiazepine overdose.

In May, 2017, investigators made two controlled purchases of heroin from 31-year-old Jose Charon. Police say several of the bags of heroin were marked by the same blue stamp on an empty bag found in the overdose victim’s home.

Charon was arrested on Sept. 12. He faces sentencing on March 12, 2018.