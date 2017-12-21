Financial tips for the New Year

(WTNH) — As the New Year approaches, this may be the perfect time to manage your money. President of Heritage Capital LLC Paul Schatz has some financing tips, in light of the new GOP tax reform bill.

Paul Schatz says last minute financial tips and the tax reform bill go hand in hand. States like Connecticut, which is a high-tax state, do not come out on top under this new plan.

Connecticut residents get hurt by the 10K cap on the SALT and property taxes. Schatz says however, the standard deduction goes from $12,700 to $24,000 as well as a cut in the brackets.

As we get closer to 2018, Schatz has some money moving tips:

  • Pay your income and property taxes in 2017
  • Accelerate/increase charitable contributions
  • Defer income, especially if pass through income
  • Pay off/reduce HELOCs
  • Take RMDs
  • Harvest Tax Losses
  • Use or lose FSA
  • Increase 401K contribution
  • Don’t recharacterize ROTH IRA

