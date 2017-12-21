Financial tips for the New Year

(WTNH) — As the New Year approaches, this may be the perfect time to manage your money. President of Heritage Capital LLC Paul Schatz has some financing tips, in light of the new GOP tax reform bill.

Paul Schatz says last minute financial tips and the tax reform bill go hand in hand. States like Connecticut, which is a high-tax state, do not come out on top under this new plan.

Connecticut residents get hurt by the 10K cap on the SALT and property taxes. Schatz says however, the standard deduction goes from $12,700 to $24,000 as well as a cut in the brackets.

As we get closer to 2018, Schatz has some money moving tips:

Pay your income and property taxes in 2017

Accelerate/increase charitable contributions

Defer income, especially if pass through income

Pay off/reduce HELOCs

Take RMDs

Harvest Tax Losses

Use or lose FSA

Increase 401K contribution

Don’t recharacterize ROTH IRA