Fire that destroyed North Branford barn ruled accidental

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The North Branford Fire Marshal says a fire that destroyed a North Branford barn started in the engine block heater of a tractor.

The barn was located at the intersection of Forest Road and Mill Road.

The flames started early last Wednesday morning. One barn filled with hay, machinery, and other equipment was destroyed. During the blaze, multiple 20lb propane cylinders blew up, a 275 gallon fuel oil tank ruptured and herbicide containers were breached.

No people or animals were hurt in the fire. The Fire Marshal ruled the fire an accident.

