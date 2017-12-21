Fire that destroyed North Branford barn ruled accidental

By Published: Updated:
North Branford firefighters battle a large barn fire on Mill Road Wednesday morning (WTNH / George Roelofsen)

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The North Branford Fire Marshal says a fire that destroyed a North Branford barn started in the engine block heater of a tractor.

The barn was located at the intersection of Forest Road and Mill Road.

The flames started early last Wednesday morning. One barn filled with hay, machinery, and other equipment was destroyed. During the blaze, multiple 20lb propane cylinders blew up, a 275 gallon fuel oil tank ruptured and herbicide containers were breached.

No people or animals were hurt in the fire. The Fire Marshal ruled the fire an accident.

Original Story: Barn destroyed in North Branford fire

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s