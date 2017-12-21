Firefighters rescue deer on ice in Cornwall

Related Coverage Suggest A Story To News 8

CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Cornwall made a courageous rescue on Thursday.

A deer was trapped on ice in the middle of Cream Hill Lake around 3 p.m.

Firefighters were called to the scene and worked to slide it across the ice and onto the shore.

Once on the shore, the deer walked away and appeared to be unhurt.

