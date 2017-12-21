Fitstyle by Shana shows us how to find time for fitness during holiday parties

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It can be difficult to find time for fitness while you’re hosting or attending a holiday party.

Shana Schneider from Fitstyle by Shana has some tips on how to have fun without missing out on fitness.

1. Realize prep time is your fit time.

Decorating can be a workout, especially when you’re making multiple trips up and down stairs, carrying groceries, taking things out of the car or climbing up and down ladders.

2. Do something fun at the party.

Go caroling or just take a walk to see your town’s holiday lights; walking is one of the easiest and best exercises to do. Singing can lower your stress level and it improves circulation. If you can coordinate the group in advance, pick a winter time sport like ice skating or skiing!

3. Have a standing party.

Set up fewer chairs so that people stand more. Plus, it allows everyone to mix and mingle and you can even fit more people in the space.