Former school bus driver faces sexual assault charges

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A former school bus driver is facing a number of charges after police say he sexually assaulted a victim for eight years.

According to Wolcott police, 60-year-old Joseph Addona was arrested on Thursday following a police investigation.

Officials say Addona knew the victim and that the first incident took place 2002 when she was 4-years-old and continued until 2010.

Addona worked as a school bus driver for New Britain Transit. Police say his employer fired him after learning that he was being investigated.

The victim stated to police that Addona has contacted her since she turned 12-years-old and urged her to come to his home.

Police say Addona admitted to visiting the girl’s home but has denied engaging in sexual intercourse.

Addona has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, first degree harassment and risk of injury to a minor.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.