“Gas Grinch” effect has holiday fuel prices highest in years

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As you get ready to hit the road this holiday season, beware the “Gasoline Grinch” effect. That’s what some are calling the high gasoline prices.

The folks at the smartphone app GasBuddy crunched the numbers and found gas is up 11 cents from this time last year, up 39 cents from the year before.

“I try to economize as much as I can because I’m traveling for Christmas,” said Novella Adoue of Manchester Center, VT as she filled up her tank at the Milford rest area.

“It hurts to watch, so you just got to look away,” said Aaron Skelton as he filled up his company truck.

The higher prices are part of an unwelcome trend, but there are some things you can do to try to save some money. For one thing, if you are taking a long highway trip, try to plan ahead and fill up in states where gas is cheapest.

“So far I’ve been through Virginia which has been the lowest,” Adoue said. “It’s the southern parts, as you get out of the eastern area as you got through the south – it’s cheaper.”

According to AAA, around here, Connecticut and New York have the highest prices. Gas is a dime cheaper in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and 15 cents cheaper in New Jersey.

“If you drive up to Springfield, you can actually see a lot of the crane companies out of Hartford will be sitting stacked up at the first gas station off the highway there,” Skelton said.

GasBuddy also recommends paying cash at stations that offer a discount. It is often 10 cents a gallon. It also recommends slowing down on the highways. According to GasBuddy, speeding and aggressive driving can cost you about $10 a tank.