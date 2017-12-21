Giants interview ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for GM job

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants have interviewed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their general manager’s job.

The team said the 48-year-old Riddick met Thursday with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is helping on the selection process.

Riddick is the third candidate to interview for the job. Marc Ross, the Giants’ vice president of player evaluation was interviewed last week and former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman was in on Wednesday.

The Giants also plan to talk with interim general manager Kevin Abrams.

The job has been open since the team fired Jerry Reese and coach Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4.

Riddick has 13 years of experience in the front offices of two NFC East teams in Washington and Philadelphia. He has worked for ESPN since 2013.

Riddick played at the University of Pittsburgh and he entered the NFL as a ninth-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers in 1991 and played in 94 games with Atlanta, Cleveland and Oakland. He also played for the Arena League’s Sacramento Surge (WLAF) in 1992, and Orlando Rage (XFL) in 2001.

