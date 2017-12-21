Guatemalan citizen pleads guilty to reentering U.S. following deportation after sexual assault conviction

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Guatemalan citizen pleaded guilty in a New Haven court on Thursday after officials charged him with reentry of a removed alien.

According to court documents and statements made in court, 41-year-old Dimas Escobar was admitted to the United States as a permanent resident in November, 2004.

Officials say in October, 2011, Escobar was convicted of sexual assault in the second degree and was sentenced to eight years in prison, execution suspended after 18 months, and 10 years of probation. In May, 2013, he was deported from the United States to Guatemala.

Authorities say on June 7, 2017, Plainville police alerted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to Escobar’s presence in the United States. One week later, he was arrested during a traffic stop in New Britain.

Escobar has been detained since being arrested. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15, 2018.