Hamden’s ‘The Space’ to hold final show on Friday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of Hamden’s popular venues for local bands is shutting its doors.

The Space in Hamden will be having its final show on Friday, Dec. 22.

In an announcement made on the venue’s Facebook page, the business thanked employees, volunteers, customers and friends for their support over the years.

The post can be read in full below:

Finding the words for this post has not been easy, but we need to announce that our years of music, local bands, and open mics at The Space have come to a close. As a family we are transitioning to a new phase of life, as our children get older and our family focus deepens, we are choosing a new path. We remain deeply grateful to our employees, volunteers, customers and friends who have poured themselves out for The Space over the years. We opened The (original) Space to bring people together, give the local bands a place to grow and to build a community. We hope and pray that was accomplished. Endings are always hard, this is not easy for us, but we know the next step is a hopeful one. The Space will have its last show Friday, December 22nd. Please continue to support The Outer Space as shows are transitioned over-there and most importantly, support local music.”