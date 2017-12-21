Hartford police look to stop porch pirates

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are on undercover holiday patrols out in broad daylight.

Several teams of burglary detectives are staking out delivery trucks in the neighborhoods.

Detective Pat O’Gorman says they work with the delivery drivers, mapping out the roots, and following at a distance, because usually the packages are stolen within the first few minutes of delivery.

“A lot of the people who we talk to who are possible suspects, they are drug-dependent people, and we might have dealt with them in the past,” Det. O’Gorman explained.

It has been such a problem in the past, the burglary unit has been assigned package detail on top of the regular caseload, and Det. O’Gorman believes it has made a big difference.

“We will watch them make a delivery to a package…and we will sit on the package for a minute or two and see if it’s approached by someone.”

In the past three years, they have made dozens of arrests. Lt. Paul Cicero, who heads up Major Crimes, says detectives will work the holiday patrol until after Christmas.

“They are looking for suspicious people, suspicious vehicles, vehicles being followed and following UPS and FedEx,” he explained. “They are watching packages for a while.”

Police are also educating people who live in the neighborhoods, asking them to have their packages delivered to work, or to the back door.