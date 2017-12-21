Hartford woman sentenced in heroin trafficking ring case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford woman was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in a heroin trafficking ring.

Officials say, 29-year-old Zuleyma Cruz of Hartford, was sentenced to two years of prison followed by three years of supervised release. They say this was for her role in a heroin trafficking operation.

According to court documents and statements, authorities say this sentencing stemmed from a Drug Enforcement Administration Hartford Task Force investigation into a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of heroin in the Hartford area.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Cruz allowed members of the organization to store heroin, cocaine, drug packaging materials and cash at her apartment on Wayland Street. They say she also allowed her apartment to be used to process and package narcotics for street sale.

Authorities say she and other co-conspirators were arrested on June 4 of 2015. During the search of her apartment, they say a bag of cocaine, 400 bags of heroin, a heroin stamp, six boxes containing hundreds of stamped bags for packaging heroin were found. Other items used to process and package the drug for street sale were also found by authorities.

According to officials, Cruz is being incarcerated in state custody. They say in September of 2015 she was sentenced to seven and a half years for manslaughter with motor vehicle and assault with a motor vehicle.

Authorities say the judge ordered her to begin her two year federal sentence once she is released from state custody.