Heightened security around United States through holiday travel season

(WTNH)–Friday is the unofficial kickoff of the Christmas travel season, and people all over the country are being asked to be vigilant as cities are tightening security over the holiday.

“As you travel, shop, and gather together to celebrate the holiday season, we ask you to stay alert,” said a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security.

There’s heightened security in New York City after two attacks in the past eight weeks. The city is deploying special explosive detection K-9 teams. Radiation detection devices and hundreds of additional officers are also being deployed.

“We’ve had several incidents here and around the world there are increased tensions so we think this is a prudent action,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In Washington, D.C., extra precautions are being taken after an ISIS group sent out posters showing the famed Washinton National Cathedral on fire. Backpacks and oversized bags will no longer be permitted inside the cathedral.

In Las Vegas, the city is installing 800 safety posts on the strip to stop potential vehicle attacks, and sending in a record number of Nevada guard soldiers.

