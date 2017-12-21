Holiday beauty hacks

(WTNH)-It may be difficult to have it all together during the crazy holidays! Health and wellness expert Bianca Jade has some hacks.

Hack #1

Straigtening Brush, because you can get smooth gorgeous hair without the damage of a straightener as this won’t fry your hair. This heating brush by Amika is my absolute best friend because you can rough dry your hair after washing it or just let it air dry, and then just glide this trough your hair and it gives you a smooth blowout look. Much easier than using a curling iron!

Hack #2

Since we’re talking about hair, let’s be honest, the holidays can turn you gray…between all the presents you have to shop for and everyone you’re catering to there’s no time to get to the salon or color your own hair. I recommend a Root Touch Spray (AgeBeautiful) because it’s literally sprays on to cover up your grays temporarily with color that looks natural against your hair and save you from anybody noticing. Plus it’s affordable! You can grab them at Sally Beauty Supply in any hair color. Great way to stretch out your in-between coloring appointments and save money.

Hack #3

Ladies, this next hack will change your life! Magnetic Eyelashes are the new thing and the REAL DEAL! No more needing to apply strip lashes or getting eyelash extensions to look glamorous. These are inexpensive, they literally snap on in 2 seconds and transform your face. I find that you can wear less makeup when you have them one.

Hack #4

Holiday fashion is the best but it can also be really uncomfortable since it’s cold outside, you’re eating a lot, opening up presents and socializing. I believe comfort is key in these situations but you can still do it while looking glam. My hack for this is the Pant Skirt. It’s a pair of pants disguised as a skirt with a long sheer and flowy skirt attached on the outside. It’s super comfortable but still looks dressy and elegant. You can pair with a sequined turtleneck, a camisole, a bodysuit or a flowy top. This piece literally gets you out of shaving your legs, needing to go spray tanning , etc. Just throw on a pair of heels and done deal!

Hack #5

Lastly, if you’re going to be a great host, you have to be prepared with good drinks, right? But you’re doing a million other things as a host so the best way to impress is to be prepared with good Holiday Cocktail Mixers! These from The Owl’s Brew are made with mulled spices and tea that anyone can be easily mixed with a combination of spirits. It is SO GOOD and these mixers were actually made by a Tea Sommelier who creates many of the tea blends for New York City’s most notable restaurants. All you have to do is set these out with mixing instructions for your guest to pour and mix up themselves! Less work for you!