Manchester High School reopens after water main break

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school is reopening its doors after they were closed shut on Thursday morning due to a water main break.

Manchester High School reopened on Thursday evening after repairs were made to the break.

The school is holding all previously planned activities for Thursday evening, and classes are scheduled to resume on Friday.

