Minus stars Tremont Waters and Tim Dawson, Notre Dame-West Haven basketball looking to repeat last year’s success

By Published: Updated:

What a difference a year makes for the Notre Dame-West Haven boys’ basketball team. Last year, the Green Knights were led by all-world point guard Tremont Waters.

Waters graduated and is now starring for LSU, averaging 17.2 points and 5.9 assists per. Despite his departure, Notre Dame believes it has another chance to make a run in the state playoffs. They also lost guard Tim Dawson to Hamden Hall.

Related Content: Is wrestling the next big thing at Notre Dame-West Haven?

Last year with Waters, the Green Knights played in front of sellout crowds at home and on the road–it was a real circus.

This year, the team is looking forward to the idea of maybe flying a little bit under the radar.

“I think every team is unique, and last year’s team was unique in a lot of ways, especially in the way they were received in different towns and places that we went,” said head coach Jason Shea. “But I think this team has great potential, maybe to go undefeated, that would be unrealistic, but to be competitive and grow as a team throughout the season, I think when all is said and done, this team has an opportunity to be as successful as last year’s.”

Notre Dame opened the season with a win at Greenwich. They’ll host Hamden on Friday night.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s