Minus stars Tremont Waters and Tim Dawson, Notre Dame-West Haven basketball looking to repeat last year’s success

What a difference a year makes for the Notre Dame-West Haven boys’ basketball team. Last year, the Green Knights were led by all-world point guard Tremont Waters.

Waters graduated and is now starring for LSU, averaging 17.2 points and 5.9 assists per. Despite his departure, Notre Dame believes it has another chance to make a run in the state playoffs. They also lost guard Tim Dawson to Hamden Hall.

Last year with Waters, the Green Knights played in front of sellout crowds at home and on the road–it was a real circus.

This year, the team is looking forward to the idea of maybe flying a little bit under the radar.

“I think every team is unique, and last year’s team was unique in a lot of ways, especially in the way they were received in different towns and places that we went,” said head coach Jason Shea. “But I think this team has great potential, maybe to go undefeated, that would be unrealistic, but to be competitive and grow as a team throughout the season, I think when all is said and done, this team has an opportunity to be as successful as last year’s.”

Notre Dame opened the season with a win at Greenwich. They’ll host Hamden on Friday night.